Lotteries Commission opens offices in Mahikeng

The opening of the National Lotteries Commission offices in Mahikeng will go a long way in changing the lives of residents, says North West Premier Job Mokgoro.

The Premier, together with National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board chairperson, Professor Alfred Nevhutanda, officially opened the offices in Golfview, Mahikeng, on Tuesday.

The opening of the offices forms part of efforts to make applications for funding community projects accessible in the province.

Nevhutanda said this will make it easier for residents to submit their applications while also contributing to the province’s infrastructure.

“This is the structure that must take part in the infrastructure development of the province. Who knows? In the next three or five years, we may want to establish other satellites offices in different districts of this province,” he remarked.

Mokgoro said the NLC has spent over R200 billion in the province.

“I think they spent more than R248 million on arts, sports, charities, education, old age homes, amongst other projects. As government we can learn a lot from them in making the necessary impact in our communities with the budget that we’re administering,” said the Premier.

The NLC is an agency of the Department of Trade and Industry. - SAnews.gov.za