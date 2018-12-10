Load shedding probability high on Monday

While Eskom is currently not implementing Stage 1 load shedding, the risk of load shedding remains high for Monday.

“Eskom will not implement Stage 1 rotational load shedding from 9 am today. However, the electricity system remains tight and the risk of load shedding still remains high for today should power station units fail to return as planned,” said the power utility.

Today is the second day in a row that the power utility has not implemented load shedding.

“Eskom will keep customers informed should there be any change,” said the utility, urging residents and business to use electricity sparingly.

Last week, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan assured the public that his department and Eskom are hard at work to put a plan in place that will ensure stability.

Poor management and poor maintenance of old power stations was highlighted by the Minister as some of the reasons for the load shedding, which Gordhan termed a “crisis”. – SAnews.gov.za