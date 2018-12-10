Load shedding probability high on Monday

Monday, December 10, 2018

While Eskom is currently not implementing Stage 1 load shedding, the risk of load shedding remains high for Monday.

“Eskom will not implement Stage 1 rotational load shedding from 9 am today. However, the electricity system remains tight and the risk of load shedding still remains high for today should power station units fail to return as planned,” said the power utility.

Today is the second day in a row that the power utility has not implemented load shedding.

“Eskom will keep customers informed should there be any change,” said the utility, urging residents and business to use electricity sparingly.

Last week, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan assured the public that his department and Eskom are hard at work to put a plan in place that will ensure stability.

Poor management and poor maintenance of old power stations was highlighted by the Minister as some of the reasons for the load shedding, which Gordhan termed a “crisis”. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Security officers to get salary increase

69770 Views
17 Sep 2018

All HIV positive inmates to receive treatment

1844 Views
21 Jul 2016

Cabinet approves transfer of government shares in Biovac

1547 Views
18 Sep 2014

Motorists warned of delays on N14

837 Views
15 Jul 2015

KZN learners join fight against social ills

710 Views
17 Feb 2015

New Zealand first team to arrive for Confeds Cup

799 Views
26 Mar 2013