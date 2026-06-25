LEDA, ZimTrade sign agreement to boost trade

Thursday, June 25, 2026

The Limpopo Economic Development Agency (LEDA) and Zimbabwe's national trade development and promotion organisation, ZimTrade, have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening trade relations and creating new business opportunities between Limpopo and Zimbabwe.

The agreement was signed following the endorsement of Limpopo MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Dr Tshitereke Matibe.

The partnership seeks to facilitate and promote trade between the two regions, enabling businesses on both sides of the border to benefit from increased economic cooperation.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, ZimTrade Chief Executive Officer Allan Majuru welcomed the agreement, describing it as an important milestone in strengthening regional economic ties.

The signing follows a series of engagements between the two organisations, including a welcome dinner hosted by LEDA for the ZimTrade delegation at Meropa Casino in Polokwane.

The event served as a platform for both parties to discuss opportunities for collaboration and prepare for the formalisation of the partnership.

The ZimTrade delegation was led by Majuru, who pledged that Zimbabwe would reciprocate the hospitality when a Limpopo delegation visits the neighbouring country in the future.

LEDA Director Alan Baloyi expressed gratitude for the visit by the Zimbabwean delegation and highlighted the importance of the partnership during a vote of thanks delivered at the event.

The MoU is expected to enhance trade promotion initiatives, facilitate market access, encourage investment opportunities and strengthen economic cooperation between businesses in Limpopo and Zimbabwe.

LEDA serves as a special-purpose vehicle for economic development in the province. The agency was formed through the amalgamation of four entities: Trade and Investment Limpopo, the Limpopo Business Support Agency, the Limpopo Agribusiness Development Corporation and the Limpopo Economic Development Enterprise.

The new partnership with ZimTrade is expected to contribute to regional economic growth and deepen cross-border trade relations, further positioning Limpopo and Zimbabwe as key partners in Southern Africa's economic development agenda. – SAnews.gov.za

