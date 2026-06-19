Limpopo councillor arrested for alleged attempted bribery of SIU official

Friday, June 19, 2026

A councillor at the Thulamela Local Municipality in Limpopo has been arrested on charges of corruption for the alleged attempted bribery of a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigator.



According to the SIU, Councillor Netshivhumbe Gumani, who is in office, allegedly offered the investigator some R70 000 in exchange for obstructing justice in an investigation at the Mahikeng Local Municipality.

The corruption busting unit is investigating allegations of maladministration and corruption in Mahikeng concerning to two tenders related to lease agreements.



“The SIU’s forensic analysis revealed suspicious financial flows from the municipality’s service provider to unrelated companies and individuals.



“During the investigation, Gumani first approached one SIU investigator, who refused outright. He then targeted a senior investigator, offering R70 000 to ‘close one eye’ and disregard evidence. On 18 June 2026, during a meeting in Mahikeng, the suspect handed over R10 000 in cash as part of the bribe,” the SIU explained.

A third SIU official from the unit’s headquarters was also approached.



“The SIU had alerted SAPS [South African Police Service] and the Hawks, who authorised an entrapment operation. The suspect was arrested immediately after handing over the cash, and the money was seized and counted in the presence of law enforcement officers.



“The SIU emphasises that its investigators uphold the highest standards of integrity. This case sends a strong deterrent message: corruption will not be tolerated, and those who attempt to corrupt SIU investigators will face the full might of the law,” the SIU stated.



Gumani has appeared in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mahikeng with the case postponed to 29 June for a bail application. – SAnews.gov.za