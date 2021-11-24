KZN dam levels remain steady

A weekly status report of reservoirs in KwaZulu-Natal shows a minimal decline of the province’s dam levels from last week’s 65.5% to 65.4% this week.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of Water and Sanitation said the province’s main water supply system, Umgeni, is down from 71.8% to 71.0%.

“Meanwhile, the five dams on the Umgeni Water Supply System are mostly above average. The Midmar Dam is at 86.5% from 87.3%, Nagle Dam is down from 87.3% to 86.5% and Inanda Dam has declined from 82.1% from 81.4% meanwhile Albert- Falls has further declined from 47.3% to 47.0%,” the department said.

Driel Barrage, Wagendrift and Pongolapoort Dams have remained unchanged at 90.3%, 95.4% and 55.3% respectively.

On the Mdloti River, the Hazelmere Dam is below average at 33.4% from 33.8%.

The department has reiterated its call to residents to use water sparingly.

“South Africa is a water scarce country and we all need to play our role by using water with the utmost care and avoid by all means, water leaks,” said the department’s spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.

Ratau’s remarks come as the Craigie Burn Dam on the Mnyamvubu River has seen a minimal decline from 98.6% to 97.2%, Woodstock Dam at 82.8% from 82.7% and the Mearns Dam has increased from 56.0% to 66.4%. –SAnews.gov.za