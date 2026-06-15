Justice department to host social justice walk in Stellenbosch

Monday, June 15, 2026

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJCOD), in partnership with the Centre for Social Justice at the Stellenbosch University, will host the #Action4Inclusion (AFI) Social Justice Walk in Stellenbosch.



The walk – to be held on 16 June – is in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the student uprising as well as to observe the 30th Anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.



“Held under the theme: From Soweto to Social Justice, the Social Justice Walk seeks to honour the legacy of the youth of 1976 while mobilising society to address contemporary barriers to education, particularly student debt and exclusion.



“The initiative reaffirms the constitutional right to education and promotes social justice, inclusion, and active citizenry among young people,” the department said.



Expected participants Include:

• Former Public Protect and current Director of the Centre for Social Justice, Professor Thuli Madonsela;

• Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, Rector and Vice-Chancellor of Stellenbosch University;

• Student Representative Council leaders from institutions across South Africa;

• Representatives from government, civil society, academia and community organisations.



“The annual 16-kilometre walk follows the symbolic Journey of Hope route from Stellenbosch to Kylemore and brings together students, government leaders, civil society, academia, and community members in solidarity with young people whose educational aspirations continue to be hindered by financial constraints.



“The walk forms part of broader efforts to promote constitutional literacy, encourage youth participation in democratic processes, including the upcoming local government elections, and advance dialogue on student debt as a social justice issue,” the DJCOD stated. – SAnews.gov.za

