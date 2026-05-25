Fire guts parts of Himeville Magistrate’s Court

Monday, May 25, 2026

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has confirmed that a fire broke out at the Himeville Magistrate’s Court in the Harry Gwala District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal.

The fire broke out over the weekend, gutting several areas of the court.

“Preliminary information indicates that the fire originated in the Magistrate’s office after a contractor working on site started a fire in the office fireplace, which spread throughout the court building. Emergency services were called to the scene, and efforts were made to contain the fire. No injuries and fatalities have been reported.

“The department can further confirm that the cash hall and the filing room containing charge sheets and related court records remain unaffected, while the Magistrate’s office, the offices of the National Prosecuting Authority and the courtroom sustained severe damage,” the department said in a statement.

The department, together with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure’s Real Estate Management Services, is working together to “identify alternative State-owned properties that can accommodate the Magistrate's Court as an interim measure”.

“Further communication will be issued in due course regarding provisional operational arrangements that will ensure the continuation of essential judicial services to the affected community,” the statement concluded. – SAnews.gov.za