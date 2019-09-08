Joburg transport operating license offices relocate

The Johannesburg Transport Operating Licensing Administration Board (TOLAB) offices are relocating to 45 Commissioner Street, Life Centre Building in Johannesburg.

The relocation is set to resume on Monday and is expected to be completed by 26 September 2019.

“The relocation process is expected to disrupt provision of services and the department apologises for any inconveniences caused,” the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport said.

TOLABs are business centres established to facilitate the administration of all public transport’s operating licensing and registration process on behalf of the department.

The Johannesburg office will remain closed during this time and operators/applicants are encouraged to make use of the department’s other offices listed below:

Ekurhuleni TOLAB:

No. 1 Hardach Street (opp Germiston Magistrate’s Offices), Germiston, Tel: 011 437 5932 / 011 876 3800.

Tshwane TOLAB:

Cnr. Eskia Mphahlele and Johannes Ramokhoase Streets. (Opposite Marabastad Home Affairs), Pretoria, Tel: 012 327 3611/3738.

West Rand TOLAB:

Cnr Park and 6th Avenue West Rand Municipality Building, Randfontein, Tel: 011 411 5212/5147.

-SAnews.gov.za