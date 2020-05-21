Interfaith leaders consulted on preparation for level 3

As government prepares for the ease of the lockdown to alert level 3, President Cyril Ramaphosa has consulted a broad range of faith leaders on government’s preparations for a differentiated approach to the reopening of the economy alongside the unrelenting effort to save lives.

The consultations between the President and interfaith leaders took place in a virtual meeting on Wednesday evening.

The President held discussions with the leadership of the South African Catholic Bishops Conference, the South African Council of Churches, the National Interfaith Council of South Africa, the Muslim Judicial Council, the Jewish Board of Deputies, the South African Hindu Maha Sabha, African Independent Churches, Charismatic/Pentecostal churches, African Traditional Faiths, the National Religious Leaders Council and the Southern African Interfaith Council.

“The meeting was held amid government’s planning, in partnership with civil society, for the progression of large parts of the country to alert Level 3 of the national lockdown that will enable further easing of economic activity and personal movement,” said the Presidency in a statement on Wednesday.

The meeting with interfaith leaders formed part of an intensive series of consultations undertaken by the President in recent days.

The consultations are an effort by government to take stakeholders into its confidence regarding progress and challenges in the management of the pandemic, and provides stakeholders with a platform for making proposals and articulating challenges identified in different communities or sectors. – SAnews.gov.za