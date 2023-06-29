Condolences for Mathabatha family

Thursday, June 29, 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the family of Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha following the death of the premier’s wife, Maggie.

“My thoughts and those of the National Executive as well as the nation are with Premier Mathabatha, his family, and the administration of Limpopo in this moment of loss.

“We join the people of Limpopo in this hour of mourning and in our shared prayer that the soul of Maggie Mathabatha will rest in peace,” President Ramaphosa said.

He reflected on the work that she did in the community.

“As a community-focused leader, Maggie Mathabatha dedicated herself to the development and dignity of the people of Limpopo through housing opportunities, food security and support to people with disabilities.

“Her involvement with communities was a valued and exemplary complement to the work of Government led by the Premier and the Provincial Executive,” he said.

The Limpopo provincial government explained that the first lady of Limpopo died following a short illness.

“Mma Mathabatha will be remembered by the family, relatives, friends and the people of Limpopo for her immense contribution towards socio-economic development of the disadvantaged people.

“Through the Limpopo First Lady Trust, Mrs Mathabatha managed to mobilise resources which resulted in the successful building of houses to disadvantaged families, distribution of food parcels and wheelchairs.

“Details regarding funeral arrangements will be announced once the family has finalised them,” the provincial government said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Deputy President refutes "potentially damaging" News24 report

959 Views
28 Jun 2023

Condolences for Mathabatha family

89 Views
29 Jun 2023

President Ramaphosa arrives in Eswatini for SACU Summit

142 Views
29 Jun 2023

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

128363 Views
19 Jul 2022

EPWP paving the way to sustainable jobs, improved livelihoods.

577 Views
28 Jun 2023

President Ramaphosa hosts South Sudan’s Salva Kiir Mayardit

737 Views
28 Jun 2023

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter