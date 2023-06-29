Condolences for Mathabatha family

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the family of Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha following the death of the premier’s wife, Maggie.

“My thoughts and those of the National Executive as well as the nation are with Premier Mathabatha, his family, and the administration of Limpopo in this moment of loss.

“We join the people of Limpopo in this hour of mourning and in our shared prayer that the soul of Maggie Mathabatha will rest in peace,” President Ramaphosa said.

He reflected on the work that she did in the community.

“As a community-focused leader, Maggie Mathabatha dedicated herself to the development and dignity of the people of Limpopo through housing opportunities, food security and support to people with disabilities.

“Her involvement with communities was a valued and exemplary complement to the work of Government led by the Premier and the Provincial Executive,” he said.

The Limpopo provincial government explained that the first lady of Limpopo died following a short illness.

“Mma Mathabatha will be remembered by the family, relatives, friends and the people of Limpopo for her immense contribution towards socio-economic development of the disadvantaged people.

“Through the Limpopo First Lady Trust, Mrs Mathabatha managed to mobilise resources which resulted in the successful building of houses to disadvantaged families, distribution of food parcels and wheelchairs.

“Details regarding funeral arrangements will be announced once the family has finalised them,” the provincial government said. – SAnews.gov.za