Inputs on land bill deadline extended

Parliament has extended the deadline for submission of inputs on Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Amendment Bill to 07 August 2020.

The bill intends to amend the Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Act, 1991, so as to provide for the application for the conversion of land tenure rights into ownership; to provide for the notice of informing interested persons of an application to convert land tenure rights into ownership, and to provide an opportunity for interested persons to object to the conversion of land tenure rights into ownership.

The bill also intends to provide for the institution of inquiries to assist in the determination of land tenure rights; to provide for application to court by an aggrieved person for appropriate relief; to provide for the recognition of conversions that took effect in good faith in the past; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

The bill is in the various official languages including English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa, isiZulu, siSwati, isiNdebele, Sepedi, Setswana, Sesotho, Tshivhenda and Xitsonga, and can be found on the parliamentary website www.parliament.gov.za.

Advertisements can be found at Parliamentary Democracy Offices in Limpopo, Northern Cape and North West provinces, and in the municipality offices in all the nine provinces. These offices will also be used as liaison points.

Written submissions must be directed to Phumla Nyamza and be addressed to the Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, 3rd floor, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town 8000, or can be e-mailed to pnyamza@parliament.gov.za(link sends e-mail), or faxed on 086 504 6848 by no later than 7 August 2020.

In addition to the written comments, please indicate your interest in making a verbal virtual presentation at the virtual public hearings to be held on 18 and 19 August 2020.

Copies of the bill can be obtained from Phumla Nyamza 021 403 3852, cell 083 709 8492 or at www.parliament.gov.za. – SAnews.gov.za