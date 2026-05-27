IEC to launch 2026 electoral programme

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will today launch the country’s electoral programme ahead of the general voter registration weekend scheduled for 20 and 21 June 2026.

The purpose of the event is to unveil the IEC’s communication campaign, demonstrate readiness for the upcoming Local Government Elections and raise awareness on key aspects of the electoral process, including operational readiness, important timelines for the elections, and priority electoral information of interest to the public and stakeholders.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa officially announced 4 November 2026 as the date for South Africa’s upcoming Local Government Elections, setting the stage for political parties and voters to begin preparations.

“The 4th of November 2026 is the date that we have set for the Local Government Elections that will have completed a full five years since the 2021 [municipal elections]. This is in line with our constitutional construct [to] keep to those timelines that are clearly set out in our Constitution,” President Ramaphosa said at that time.

The proclamation of the election date followed consultations with the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister. It signalled the official start of the campaign period, with political parties expected to mobilise support and prepare for the polls. – SAnews.gov.za