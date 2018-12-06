Happy holidays!

Thursday, December 6, 2018

With the festive season about to get underway and many preparing to head to their holiday destinations, Cabinet has appealed to all South Africans to keep safe during the December holidays.

“Road users are urged to adhere to the traffic rules and not to drive recklessly and negligently, especially under the influence. Pedestrians are also urged to remain cautious on the road,” said Cabinet in a statement on Thursday.

In a bid to ensure a safer festive season, the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster has intensified anti-crime and safety operations countrywide. 

“The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has also increased its capacity in ports of entry to ensure it is able to respond to the expected increase of travellers over the festive period,” said Cabinet.  

The DHA also plans to extend operating hours at busy ports of entry, covering pre-festive season movements, the festive season period and the re-opening of schools. – SAnews.gov.za

