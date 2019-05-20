GP Education online applications for 2020 kick-off

The application and placement process for the 2020 academic year for Grades 1 and 8 in Gauteng public schools has gone live this morning.

The Admissions Online Application System -- which went online at 8am -- was introduced to make it easy and convenient for parents to submit applications rather than queue at a school.

It has also provided accurate information to the Department of Education for planning purposes, such as planning of allocation of resources including educators, classrooms, learning and teaching study materials.

The department assured that the online process has improved and now has capacity to accommodate 50 000 simultaneous users.

Parents or applicants with children in Grade R in the current school as well as for Grade 8 in Schools of Focused Learning or Schools of Specialisation should also be made online.

When applying online, parents have a choice to submit a maximum of five applications using the following options:

Home Address closest to school within feeder-zone. Sibling at the school. Work address within feeder-zone. Home Address within 30kms. Home address is beyond 30kms of the school.

The rankings are subject to the availability of space in the school and will be conducted on a first-come-first serve basis and on the following prioritisation.

The department has advised parents to understand that living closer to the school does not entitle a person to automatic admission.

The system will show all schools and applicant/parent will choose the relevant school and reference number WA6 will be generated.

Once the application is complete online, the applicant or parent will receive SMS notification with relevant reference number.

For this reason, applicants and parents are urged to use their own valid cell phone number or email address.

All communication with the parent regarding username, password and waiting list reference number will be conducted through the supplied cell phone number or email address.

Parents are urged to store the log in details and reference number in a safe place.

Applicants and parents should then submit the following documents to the school within seven working days:

Certified copy of identity document (ID) of the parent/legal guardian or a sworn affidavit in case parent/legal guardian does not have an ID. Non-South African citizens should submit certified copy of Passport, valid Visa or Temporary/Permanent residence Permit/ Asylum Seeker or Refugee Permit.

Proof of home address.

Certified copy of child’s birth certificate. Unabridged birth certificates are not required.

Clinic Immunisation Card if applying for grade 1. Non-South Africans are also required to submit proof of immunisation.

Current school academic report and transfer if applying for Grade 8.

Proof of sibling relationship where sibling option is used.

Upon submission of documents, parents must sign a register to indicate that documents were submitted and receive a confirmation of submission of documents receipt.

Several guides (video tutorials, FAQs) have been developed by the department to help parents navigate the online applications process.

For queries, parents are advised to contact the department at the following telephone or email address:

Call Centre on (011) 355 0000;

Toll free number 0800 000 789; or

Email: Gdeinfo@gauteng.gov.za

Placement of learners by the department will take place between 27 August – and 20 September 2019.

Parents/applicants will receive SMS notification of successful and unsuccessful application to the school.

They have an obligation to accept or reject the placement offer within seven days. Failure to accept this within the given period will result in the offer being forfeited and it will be given to the next person on the queue. – SAnews.gov.za