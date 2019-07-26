Government's work must be aligned to NDP

As South Africa plans its trajectory towards 2030, it must simultaneously take a retrospective view of the progress made since the adoption of the National Development Plan (NDP) in 2012, and of the challenges encountered, says Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

“Most importantly, building on this experience, our future growth and development plans must be aligned with the NDP as our roadmap towards Vision 2030,” the Minister said.

He made the remarks in a video message that was delivered at the NDP Review Colloquium in Johannesburg on Friday.

The NDP is a plan to unite South Africans, unleash the energies of its citizens, grow an inclusive economy, build capabilities, and enhance the capability of the state and leaders working together to solve complex problems.

“In the context of the NDP, the strategic role of the state is of utmost importance, because the state has unique powers to set policy, to legislate and regulate for transformation, to mobilise and deploy resources, and to rally other development actors and the whole of society behind a common vision of the future.

“It is for this reason that one of seven priorities of the 6th Administration as pronounced in the President’s State of the Nation Address is A Capable, Ethical and Developmental State, which emanates from Chapter 13 of the NDP,” the Minister said.

Mthembu said government has done quite well in achieving targets relating to social security as outlined in the NDP.

“In fact, our Sustainable Development Goals Country Report to the UN indicates that we have surpassed our country targets where social security is concerned,” the Minister said. – SAnews.gov.za