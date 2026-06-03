Government welcomes drop in diesel prices

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Government has welcomed the drop in diesel prices of between R2.62 and R3.25 per litre, effective Wednesday.

While motorists who use petrol will pay R1.43 more per litre at the pumps for both grades, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said the fuel levy relief announced by National Treasury will help cushion consumers from the full impact of fuel price pressures.

The general fuel levy relief has been reduced by R1.50 per litre for petrol and R1.96 per litre for diesel.

“The decrease in the price of diesel will provide some relief to consumers, businesses and the transport sector at a time when many South Africans continue to face significant financial pressure.

“The reduction in diesel costs is a positive development for sectors that rely heavily on transport and daily operations, offering some support to economic activity and business sustainability,” Government said.

The GCIS acknowledged that the increase in petrol prices comes at a difficult time for many households already affected by the broader rising cost of living.

“During these challenging economic conditions, consumers are encouraged to manage expenditure cautiously, prioritise essential spending, and explore practical cost-saving measures such as fuel-efficient travel and budgeting.

“While the current environment remains difficult, every measure that brings relief to consumers and supports economic stability is important,” the GCIS said. -SAnews.gov.za