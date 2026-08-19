Morolong participates in forum for China-Africa Media Cooperation

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong will participate in the 7th Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation, where South Africa will seek to strengthen cooperation with China and other African countries in broadcasting, audio-visual services, digital transformation, content innovation, artificial intelligence and emerging media technologies.

The forum, hosted by China’s National Radio and Television Administration, will take place from 19 to 21 August 2026, under the theme: “Share Development Opportunities, Shape the Audio-Visual Future.”

“The Deputy Minister’s participation forms part of South Africa’s broader efforts to strengthen South Africa-China and China-Africa cooperation in media and communications, while advancing a more balanced representation of Africa and the Global South in the international information environment,” the Presidency said in a statement.

During the visit, Morolong is expected to engage with the Chinese government and media institutions, technology companies and African counterparts. Discussions will focus on opportunities for collaboration in digital innovation, broadcasting technology, content production, artificial intelligence and media skills development.

South Africa will use the engagement to:

Strengthen China-Africa media and broadcasting cooperation;

Promote responsible and inclusive digital transformation and innovation;

Explore cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital content and emerging technologies;

Advance information integrity, ethical digital governance and the responsible use of technology;

Promote Africa as a producer of content, knowledge and innovation, rather than merely a consumer; and

Strengthen partnerships among African and Global South media institutions.

– SAnews.gov.za