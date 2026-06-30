'Today is about keeping South Africans safe' - Justice Minister

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development and chair of the Inter-ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration, Mmamoloko Kubayi has reiterated that the South African state will ensure that law and order prevails as protestors take to the streets against irregular migration.



The Minister was speaking during an early morning media briefing at Mayfair in Johannesburg, Gauteng on Tuesday.

Strong police presence has been deployed in the province which was earmarked as a hotspot for anti-illegal migration marches.



“The state today is not going out to threaten its own citizens, but we have an obligation as government to ensure that there is law and order. We have an obligation as government to ensure that no one’s rights are infringed.

“That’s why we said today is a normal day. Anyone who makes a decision that they want to continue with [their daily lives], the environment must be conducive to do that,” she said.



The Minister noted that by around 8am, no major incidents had been reported in Gauteng.

“And it’s because there’s been preparedness from the state. I know people have asked why we are preparing but we have [learnt] that July 21st [2021] must never happen again in South Africa and we are ensuring that.



“We want to reiterate the right to protest, their right to express themselves where they are not happy with their own government. That cannot be taken away from them. But also, we are appealing to those who will be joining to do this in a peaceful manner and not cause harm.”



She assured South Africans that government continues its work to resolve challenges of irregular migration.



“We do not have a deadline of 30 June. As the IMC, our work continues. On the 2nd [of July] we are going to the border to visit the area. We will be looking at the border line and not just the entries. So, it’s continuous. Enforcement of migration laws continues, where we have been able to deport and deal with a lot of things.



On Monday, the IMC conducted a site inspection at the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo.

“The inspection forms part of government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen border management and enhance migration governance,” the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said in a post on social media platform, X at the time.



READ | IMC visits Beitbridge border post

“Today, however is about keeping South Africans safe,” Kubayi said. – SAnews.gov.za

