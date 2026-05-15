Government explores youth skills and student debt interventions

Friday, May 15, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is expanding youth skills development and workplace exposure programmes through the public service and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), while also working on long-term solutions to the growing student debt crisis.

Replying to oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, President Ramaphosa said government departments are already implementing several programmes aimed at improving youth employability.

“These include learnerships, internships, apprenticeships, graduate recruitment schemes and workplace-based learning opportunities,” the President said.

He said the public service remains an important platform for youth development, with government considering additional initiatives to strengthen workplace exposure.

“Consideration is being given, for example, to strengthening workplace exposure opportunities by assigning youth participants to senior managers as adopted trainees,” he said.

President Ramaphosa said the Department of Public Service and Administration has launched exploratory programmes linked to the African Peer Review Mechanism, while the National School of Government is conducting training programmes for unemployed youth involved in special projects.

The President also highlighted the role of the SANDF in youth development initiatives.

“The SANDF supports the National Rural Youth Service Corps (NARYSEC), which aims to reduce unemployment among young people in rural communities through skills development, leadership training and community service,” he said.

He added that the South African National Service Institute is focused on assisting young people who are not in employment, education or training.

According to the President, 584 matriculants participated in a character-building programme in 2025, with 200 currently enrolled in an artisans programme sponsored by the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (MerSETA).

“The remaining students will be commencing with Health Promotion Officers training in three months,” he said.

Government working on student debt solutions

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa acknowledged growing concern over student debt at universities, revealing that debt in the sector reached approximately R23 billion in the 2024 academic year.

He said government had previously intervened to provide debt relief for NSFAS-qualifying students, including a R967 million intervention in 2019.

“The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) supports close to 900 000 students a year from low-income and working-class families in accessing higher education,” the President said.

However, he noted that student debt remains a major challenge, particularly for the so-called “missing middle” students, who do not qualify for NSFAS but still struggle to afford tertiary education.

“This debt is not held by the government, but by public universities themselves,” he said.

President Ramaphosa said work is continuing on a comprehensive student funding model and a possible fee regulatory framework aimed at ensuring affordable and transparent tuition fees across the higher education sector.

The President said government is working with universities to better understand the extent of student debt in order to develop appropriate interventions. – SAnews.gov.za