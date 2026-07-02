Well wishes for Proteas Women 

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Government has wished the Women's T20 cricket team well as they take on England in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup today.



“The Proteas Women have made the nation proud with their outstanding performances throughout the tournament and have inspired South Africans with their determination, resilience and fighting spirit,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Thursday.



Government has called on all South Africans to get behind the team by wearing their Proteas jerseys or South African colours, proudly flying the national flag and cheering them on as one united nation.



“Today presents another opportunity for South Africans to stand together in support of a team carrying the hopes and pride of the nation. Government wishes the Proteas Women every success and looks forward to another memorable performance as they pursue a place in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final,” Acting Government Spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said. -SAnews.gov.za