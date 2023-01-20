GCIS condemns robbery at INX Prime

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has condemned in the strongest terms the robbery that took place at the studios of INX Prime, in Houghton.

INX Prime, broadcasts across sub-Saharan Africa and can be accessed through DStv on channel 345.

“The news of the robbery is indeed disturbing. It is particularly disheartening as INX Prime has only been on air for four months, with their broadcast reaching people in sub-Saharan Africa. It is vital that we have such platforms to tell the African story,” said Acting Director General of the GCIS, Michael Currin.

Currin said that the GCIS is confident that the South African Police Services will move with speed to apprehend the perpetrators.

“Crimes committed, especially against the media, not only robs them of expensive equipment, but also puts the lives of journalists in danger and robs viewers of accessing crucial information.

“The media is a platform to amplify voice, facilitate meaningful participation, disseminate key information and foster social change. South Africa’s media landscape is strong, dynamic and independent and free and we must do all in our power to protect the media,” Currin said. – SAnews.gov.za