Gauteng Health warns against use of unregulated substances

Friday, May 15, 2026

The Gauteng Health Department has warned members of the public against using “unverified and unregulated injectable substances for body enhancement and sexual performance purposes”.

This follows two serious cases of severe health complications reported at a health facility in Ekurhuleni.

“The cases, currently under investigation, involve two individuals who presented at a public health facility with severe complications, including organ failure, following the use of unregulated substances obtained through informal channels.

“These substances were reportedly administered for body enhancement purposes, including practices commonly referred to as ‘BBL’ procedures, as well as for sexual performance enhancement,” the department said in a statement.

The substances were allegedly “accessed outside regulated healthcare environments and, in some instances, are supplied directly to individuals together with equipment for self-administration”.

“The department reiterates that such products are not approved for human use and their composition remains unknown, posing significant risks to public health and safety.

“The department is working in collaboration with relevant regulatory and law enforcement authorities to trace the source and distribution of these substances and to ensure appropriate compliance and enforcement action is taken to prevent further incidents.

“Members of the public are urged to exercise caution and to avoid any injectable product that has not been prescribed and administered by a qualified healthcare professional,” the statement read.

Report the sale or distribution of unregistered medicines and related products to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) at enquiries@sahpra.org.za or by calling 012 501 0300.

“The department is concerned about misleading claims associated with such products, including the notion that pain, swelling or burning following injection indicates effectiveness.

“These symptoms are, in fact, often indicative of serious underlying complications,” the statement warned. – SAnews.gov.za