Funding drive for Western Cape recovery and rebuilding effort

Friday, May 29, 2026

Western Cape Finance MEC Deidré Baartman says the provincial government will work closely with municipalities and national government to mobilise funding for the massive recovery and rebuilding effort following severe weather that devastated parts of the province earlier this month.

Baartman was speaking after the conclusion of a four-day assessment of some of the Western Cape’s hardest-hit areas, where provincial MECs joined Premier Alan Winde to inspect damage to infrastructure and communities.

“The extent of the damage to infrastructure and communities is significant, and the recovery process will require a coordinated response across all spheres of government. It will require every stakeholder to come to the table,” Baartman said.

The assessment visits formed part of the provincial government’s ongoing response to widespread flooding, storm damage and infrastructure disruption, which affected several districts across the province.

More resilient infrastructure planning needed

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, Anton Bredell, said the recent storms underscored the growing impact of climate change and the need for more resilient infrastructure planning.

“While severe winter weather has always formed part of our regional climate, the growing intensity and frequency of these events are increasingly consistent with the global scientific consensus on climate change and the heightened risks associated with a warming planet. Witnessing the destruction across our province from these last storm events, the need for climate resilient planning and construction was made very clear," Bredell said.

He added that municipalities needed adequate capacity and governance systems to respond effectively to climate-related disasters.

"It is also very clear that only well-run and well capacitated municipalities can rise to the occasion to address these challenges.”

Health and Wellness MEC Mireille Wenger commended healthcare workers, non-governmental organisations, and local communities for ensuring critical services continued during the severe weather conditions.

“In times of crisis, the humanity of our communities shines through and puts on display the very best of the Western Cape. Healthcare workers, NGOs, community organisations, and residents all came together to help keep services running and support one another during the severe weather conditions.

“Healthcare is a team effort, and we truly could not have done it without the support, compassion and resilience shown by so many people across our province,” Wenger said.

Education MEC David Maynier commended school principals, including teachers, staff, and parents, for their excellent response to the severe storms.

“With teaching and learning back up and running, the focus will shift to ensuring that learners can catch up the work missed during school closures,” Maynier said. – SAnews.gov.za