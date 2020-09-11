Free access to CapeNature reserves in September

Friday, September 11, 2020

In celebration of Tourism Month, CapeNature will allow free access to selected reserves in the Western Cape for a full week between 16 and 22 September.

Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell has encouraged locals and visitors to the province to make use of the opportunity to explore the unique heritage that belongs to all.

“CapeNature’s reserves are places where people can go to regenerate and get in touch with nature following the long periods of lockdown that may have gotten people down over the past few months,” he explained.

He said the initiative is for an ideal opportunity for a family day trip to the great outdoors and explore our beautiful natural heritage.

CapeNature is a public institution that falls under the provincial Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning.

The institution is mandated with promoting and ensuring biodiversity conservation within the Western Cape. The organisation manages most of the reserves in the province.

CapeNature Chief Executive Officer, Dr Razeena Omar, said they have implemented all necessary health and safety protocols so that visitors will feel safe.

“I implore visitors to adhere to the social distancing regulations and to continue to wear face masks,” he stressed.

According to the province, entry to protected areas during the CapeNature Access Week will be applicable during regular reserve hours. 

“No-free access fee will apply when booking through the call centre or online bookings and excludes accommodation bookings,” the province explained, adding that normal rates and access fees apply with any accommodation booking.

Free access pertains to general access or conservation fee and hiking, mountain biking and other day activities allowed.

“The waiver will not apply to the Whale Trail or concessions including canopy tours, bouldering, and horse riding and so on.”

Meanwhile, the standard procedure to ensure that all entry and activity numbers are recorded will be followed. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

47988 Views
25 Aug 2020

International travel restrictions, curfew remain under level 2

23319 Views
15 Aug 2020

COVID-19 TERS payments extended to 15 September

4502 Views
08 Sep 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

65666 Views
18 Jun 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

213290 Views
29 Apr 2020

Home Affairs deports senior government official

3068 Views
10 Sep 2020

SA News on Facebook