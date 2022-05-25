eThekwini Municipality vows to continue search for missing employees

eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has vowed that the municipality will do everything in its power to assist the families in searching for missing municipal employees.

The two municipal employees went missing and presumed drowned following the heavy rains and flood over the weekend.

The two men are believed to have been on duty over the weekend when they went missing, and their vehicle has been spotted in a river near Osindisweni.

According to Kaunda, the city learnt of the incident on Monday, and the search and rescue operation commenced.

“The vehicle they were travelling in was spotted. Search and rescue teams then went into the water to investigate. Unfortunately, there were no occupants inside.

“The team then resolved to search around the vehicle. However, due to strong currents that were posing a serious threat to the lives of the divers, the search operation had to be aborted,” Kaunda said.

The Mayor has assured the families of the employees that the city’s search and rescue teams have been looking for them and the team will not stop until they are found.

“[On Tuesday], the teams embarked on an aerial search with no success. The search is continuing, and the city will keep the families abreast of developments,” Kaunda said. – SAnews.gov.za