eThekwini intensifies clean-up efforts ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Thursday, July 2, 2026

As excitement builds ahead of the Hollywoodbets Durban July, the eThekwini Municipality has intensified clean-up operations across key routes, public spaces, and event precincts to welcome thousands of visitors, racegoers and stakeholders.



The Hollywoodbets Durban July will be held on Saturday, 4 July 2026, at the Greyville Racecourse in KwaZulu-Natal.



Municipal teams have been deployed to remove litter, clear illegal dumping hotspots, and improve the cleanliness and appearance of areas expected to experience high volumes of pedestrian and vehicle traffic during the event.



According to the municipality, the initiative forms part of the city’s preparations for one of Durban's flagship annual events, and aims to ensure that public spaces are clean, safe, and welcoming for residents and visitors.

The municipality said the clean-up campaign also underscores the municipality’s environmental sustainability and responsible urban management.



“By enhancing the condition of public spaces, the initiative not only improves the city's image but also promotes shared responsibility for keeping Durban clean and attractive.



“Residents and visitors are encouraged to support these efforts by disposing of waste responsibly, using the street litter bins provided, and refraining from littering and illegal dumping,” the municipality said in a statement on Thursday.



The municipality reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a culture of cleanliness and environmental stewardship before, during and after major events.



“Through sustained service delivery and partnerships with communities and stakeholders, the city continues to promote civic pride while ensuring Durban remains a safe, clean, and welcoming destination for residents and visitors alike.”



Repatriation operation



Meanwhile, eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has overseen the clean-up of the drive-in site, which had been used as a processing centre for Malawian nationals awaiting repatriation.



Xaba thanked all stakeholders, who played a role in the successful operation, including national, provincial and local government departments, non-profit organisations, law enforcement agencies, and the Malawian government.



According to the municipality, more than 20 000 Malawian nationals have been processed and repatriated from the Sherwood and drive-in sites. – SAnews.gov.za