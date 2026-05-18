EThekwini assures water safety amid taste and odour concerns

Monday, May 18, 2026

The eThekwini Municipality says it is working closely with bulk supplier uMngeni-uThukela Water (UUW) to address elevated levels of 2-methylisoborneol (MIB) affecting water supplied through the Wiggins Water Treatment Works.

The municipality confirmed that while some residents may notice changes in the taste and odour of their water, it remains safe for human consumption and continues to meet all required quality and safety standards.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the municipality said the issue is linked to increased concentrations of 2-methylisoborneol (MIB), a naturally occurring compound commonly associated with higher levels of blue-green algae in surface water systems.

“While MIB can cause an earthy or musty taste and odour in drinking water, it does not pose a health risk,” the municipality said.

The city’s bulk water supplier, UUW, has implemented several intervention measures to address the matter at the Inanda Dam and Wiggins Water Treatment Works.

These measures include intensified water treatment processes, more frequent filtration cycles, and enhanced monitoring systems.

“In addition, an advanced ozone treatment process was introduced in May as an additional intervention, achieving at least a 50% removal efficiency in conjunction with powdered activated carbon treatment systems. UUW has confirmed that the water continues to comply with the highest quality and safety standards and remains safe for human consumption,” the municipality said.

The municipality acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the taste and odour changes, assured residents that technical teams are monitoring the situation continuously and engaging regularly with UUW to ensure the best possible outcome for consumers.

Affected areas in the central system are included Bulwer, Glenwood, Sea View, Chesterville, Umbilo, Bonela, Isiphingo Beach, Isiphingo Rail, Orient Hills, Bluff, Prospecton Industrial, uMlazi T, Malaba Hills, Reunion, uMlazi V, uMlazi Mission A, eZimbokodweni, Lotus Park, Malukazi, uMlazi U, uMlazi Y, Durban Old Airport, Jacobs, Sherwood, Merebank East, Merewent, Mobeni, Mobeni West, Reunion, Bayhead, Beach, Bachwood, and Cave Rock.

Other affected areas include, Durban CBD, Durban Beachfront, Old Fort, Point, South Beach, Stamford Hill, Warwick, Austeville, Brighton Beach, Stanvac, Wentworth, Bayhead, Clairwood, Merebank East, Montclair, Rossburgh, Woodlands, part of Morningside, part of Overport, part of Essenwood, part of Westridge, part of Carrington Heights, part of Mobeni Heights, part of Lamontville, uMlazi V, and Prince Mshiyeni Hospital.

Affected areas in the south are include Athlone Park, Galleria Mall, Arbour Crossing, Kingsway Hospital, Two Cancer Centres, eZimbokodweni, Southgate Industrial Park, Lewis Drive, Amanzimtoti CBD, Athlone Park and Kingsway Hospital, Almond, Winklespruit, Warner Beach, Illovo Glen, Lower Illovo, Doonside, Launceston, Illovo Beach, Karridene Protea Hotel, Panorama Park, Umgababa, Umnini, Area Africa, Mfume, KwaSoni, Mashiwase, Nkwali, Lovu A, B and C, Bhekulwandle, Msarhweni, Lovu Phase 1 and 3, Lovu Landfill, Inkwali, KwaMakhutha, Mkhazini, and eMasomini.

Ekuhlengeni Psychiatric Hospital, Ohlongeni, D1060, Adams, Adams Central, Zwelisha, Mkhazini, Umnini, Ilfracombe, Magabheni, Ehlanzeni, Thoyane, Umkhomazi, Craigieburn, Amahlongwa, Amalundi, Crowder Farm, Malukazi, Clansthal, V-Section, Malundi, Amahlongwa, Saiccor Village, Naidooville, Crowder Farm and Lewis Drive, are also affected by the taste and odour changes. – SAnews.gov.za

