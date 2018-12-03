Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding

Eskom says it will implement Stage 2 load shedding this morning.

“With a number of power generating units still out of service due to breakdowns the prognosis for today is that Eskom will be forced to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 9am to 10pm,” said Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe on Monday.

On Sunday, the power utility terminated Stage 2 load shedding just before 9pm, saying that the probability for Stage 2 load shedding was high for Monday.

“Our operational position has not improved due to several difficulties we encountered over the weekend,” said the power utility.

Last month, at a media briefing on the state of the power system Eskom Group Chief Executive Officer Phakamani Hadebe said the utility has undergone trying times.

“Eskom has undergone trying times, during the past couple of years and it’s up to us those who have the privilege to work at Eskom to do their level best to bring this institution where it belongs,” he said at the time. – SAnews.gov.za