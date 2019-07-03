Eskom confirms payment from Zimbabwe

Eskom has received payment for electricity services rendered to neighbouring Zimbabwe.

“Eskom confirms that the payment made by Zimbabwe is reflecting in its account today,” said the power utility on Tuesday.

The power utility said it will continue discussions with the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) to find a mutually beneficial solution to the outstanding debt.

“Eskom is a commercial operation and will be guided by the contracts we have in place with ZESA,” it said.

Eskom’s confirmation comes after Zimbabwean Minister of Energy and Power Development, Fortune Chasi, earlier on Tuesday posted a screenshot of the neighbouring country’s R139 million (about 10 million US dollars) payment to Eskom, on Twitter.

In a post on Twitter, Chasi said while part of the debt has been paid to Eskom, this is “no guarantee for power. The public owes R350 million. It must be paid,” he said.

The non-payment for service resulted in Zimbabwe experiencing power cuts. – SAnews.gov.za