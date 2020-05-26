Ekurhuleni bus service back on the road

The City of Ekurhuleni’s Harambee bus service is back on the road with reduced passenger seating capacity in, line with the level 4 regulations of the lockdown.

The services were suspended when level 5 of the nationwide lockdown was declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 23 March.

“The number of buses on the road have been increased to make up for reduced 45-passenger seating capacity per trip to allow for social distancing. Inside the buses, passengers are only allowed to sit on the demarcated seats. They only stand on the marked floor areas,” the City said.

Smart cards and tickets are sold at all stations on the route.

“In line with level 4 COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, it is compulsory for everyone using any of the municipality’s buses to wear a face mask or any form of material covering mouth and nose,” the City said.

The compulsory wearing of face masks or any appropriate item to cover mouth and nose in all public spaces and public transport is prescribed by Section 5.1 of the National Disaster Management Act Regulations, gazetted on 29 April.

“Passengers are screened and sanitised before boarding, and if a passenger has a fever or flu-like symptoms, they are advised to get medical help,” the City said.

The route to the OR Tambo Airport will remain suspended until further notice. – SAnews.gov.za