Ekurhuleni provides opportunities for young people

Young people in the City of Ekurhuleni stand to benefit from the city’s month-long activities, which seek to provide economic opportunities to the youth.

“To contribute to fighting the scourge of unemployment in the City, over 2 000 employment opportunities will be made available for unemployed young people in June through the Presidential Employment Programme,” the City said on Wednesday.

The City said it intends to leave no one behind with its impactful program during the month of June as it commemorates Youth Month.

The 2023 Youth Month Programme is taking place under theme: “Accelerating youth economic emancipation for a sustainable future” which will be launched on 1 June 2023.

“Young people from various sectors of the economy stand to benefit from the City’s month-long activities, be it in agriculture, health, sports, education, entrepreneurship and even the unemployed, as the country marks 47 years since the 16th of June 1976 uprisings.

“At the centre of the month-long activities is the “Buy Youth” campaign, an initiative that seeks to encourage the support of youth owned businesses across the city.

“Followed by the annual Festival of Ideas, a pitching competition aimed at young people with innovative business ideas, who stand a chance to win a trip to India to attend the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance (G20 YEA) Summit, a prelude of the G20 Summit to be hosted in India,” the City said.

The G20 YEA is a global network of approximately 500 000 young entrepreneurs and the organizations that support them.

Each year, the G20 YEA brings together hundreds of the world’s top young entrepreneurs to share their ideas with the B20 and G20 leaders to catalyse global change. This year’s event will be hosted in New Delhi, India July 13-15, 2023.

“Young people in the agricultural sector stand a chance to reap the rewards of farming as the City is set to provide 36 youth and female cooperatives currently under incubation with farming starter packs for agricultural development.

“Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, with good mental health is the currency now. As such, young people from across the city will be treated to a “Hike for Life” excursion at Suuikerbosrand Nature Reserve near Alberton, to promote physical health and mental strength amongst young people,” the City said. –SAnews.gov.za