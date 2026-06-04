Eastern Cape farmers benefit from strong public support

Thursday, June 4, 2026

Eastern Cape MEC for Agriculture, Rural Development and Agrarian Reform, Nonceba Kontsiwe, has welcomed the strong public support shown for the department’s Agricultural Show and Mnquma Market Day where farmers from across the Amathole District successfully marketed and sold their produce.



Addressing attendees at the show, held at Monument Centre in Butterworth on Wednesday, Kontsiwe said the event highlighted the growing value of agricultural shows as platforms for connecting farmers with consumers, expanding market access, and creating economic opportunities.



She commended the people of Butterworth for supporting farmers, after witnessing a number of people leaving the venue carrying different types of produce they had purchased.



“These shows are not meant to be places where farmers showcase produce only but they must be hubs of economic activity. The shows have long served as a platform for celebrating excellence in farming in a bid to promote market access for smallholder farmers,” Kontsiwe said.



The shows were re-introduced last year, where various farmers from Amathole, Chris Hani, Sarah Baartman and OR Tambo District Municipalities had an opportunity to showcase their produce to different stakeholders, including buyers, agricultural experts, and other industry stakeholders.



The events also provide a platform space for participants and role players across the agricultural value chain to exhibit produce, products, innovations and funding instruments, while creating opportunities for networking and information-sharing among farmers and industry role players.



Kontsiwe said the department’s reimagined agricultural show model, with its renewed focus on market access and fostering commercial opportunities, will continue to be rolled out across all district municipalities in the province.

“The shows have transitioned from purely competitive events to vibrant, interactive marketplaces that connect farmers directly with potential buyers, financial service providers, and agri-business stakeholders,” the MEC said.



Chairperson of the Mnquma Farmers’ Association, David Nomngqokwana, welcomed the initiative, saying it provided farmers with valuable opportunities to sell their produce and strengthen their businesses.



“We are delighted as farmers to have platforms like these, where we are able to sell our produce. This show has brought exciting opportunities for farmers in terms of markets and gaining more knowledge about our products.



“We need to continue hosting these shows so that we can improve our produce, learn from others and have access to the markets. Through meaningful government initiatives like these, we are able to take steps towards becoming fully-fledged commercial farmers,” Nomngqokwana said.



The department said the quarterly agricultural shows, which will be hosted in all district municipalities, are aimed at bridging the gap between production and markets, empowering farmers, stimulating rural economies and contributing to the growth of the agricultural value chain across the province. – SAnews.gov.za

