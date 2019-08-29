Early payment for social grant beneficiaries

Social grant beneficiaries should take note that September social grant payments will be available from 30 August 2019 at ATMs and shops, says the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).

This is because the 1st of September falls on a weekend.

Social grants are usually paid from the first of every month except in months where the 1st falls on a weekend or public holiday, in which case grants are available on the last working day before the 1st.

“Beneficiaries who receive their grants at cash pay points will receive their grants on their normal days communicated to them during their last payment,” said SASSA in a statement on Thursday.

The agency said from October 2019, grants will continue to be paid from the 1st of the month as usual.

Beneficiaries who may have any queries can call SASSA toll free on 0800 60 10 11. – SAnews.gov.za