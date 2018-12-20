E Cape welcomes 12 initiation-linked arrests

Eastern Cape Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Fikile Xasa has welcomed the arrest of 12 people in relation to unlawful circumcision.

The 12 were arrested across various parts of the province for unlawful circumcision.

A bogus traditional surgeon, a parent and a grandfather were among those arrested.

“Law enforcement is one of our pillars to protect life, prevent injuries and all forms of abuse experienced by initiates before, during and after the customary practice of traditional male initiation.

“No stone should be left unturned to ensure that the traditional initiation practice is not exploited as a commercial enterprise used for personal enrichment at the expense of our children,” said the MEC on Thursday.

Xasa urged parents to ensure that they continue to be visible in the initiation schools during the festive season and ensure that there are no deaths and further injuries.

“We all have a responsibility in line with the provisions of the Customary Male Initiation Practice Act, 2016 to ensure that the teachings and rituals that are part of male initiation are aimed at character building to prepare the young boys for adulthood in a safe and secure environment,” he said. - SAnews.gov.za