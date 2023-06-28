dtic to host business seminar in KZN

Trade, Industry, and Competition Deputy Minister, Nomalungelo Gina, will on Thursday host a business seminar in the Alfred Duma Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

The interactive business seminar will be attended by local business operators and is aimed at exposing them to various support programmes of government.

The seminar is part of the build-up programme to the Presidential Imbizo, which takes place on Friday at the Oqungweni Soccer Field in Alfred Duma.

The Presidential Imbizo is part of the District Development Model (DDM), which aims to improve the coherence and impact of government service delivery.

The programme envisions the country's 44 districts and eight metros as development spaces that can be used as centres of service delivery and economic development, including job creation.

Various state entities and development finance institutions will be in attendance to share information that can assist their businesses to thrive.

The KZN Business Seminar is part of the dtic‘s ongoing campaign to promote entrepreneurship and business development in South Africa.

The seminar will be administered in the form of an information-sharing session, where the dtic and representatives of its agencies will engage with the youth and Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (SMMEs) on how to register companies and secure funding for running businesses, amongst others. – SAnews.gov.za