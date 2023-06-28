dtic to host business seminar in KZN

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina will host a business seminar in the Alfred Duma Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

Trade, Industry, and Competition Deputy Minister, Nomalungelo Gina, will on Thursday host a business seminar in the Alfred Duma Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

The interactive business seminar will be attended by local business operators and is aimed at exposing them to various support programmes of government.

The seminar is part of the build-up programme to the Presidential Imbizo, which takes place on Friday at the Oqungweni Soccer Field in Alfred Duma.

The Presidential Imbizo is part of the District Development Model (DDM), which aims to improve the coherence and impact of government service delivery.

The programme envisions the country's 44 districts and eight metros as development spaces that can be used as centres of service delivery and economic development, including job creation.

Various state entities and development finance institutions will be in attendance to share information that can assist their businesses to thrive.

The KZN Business Seminar is part of the dtic‘s ongoing campaign to promote entrepreneurship and business development in South Africa.

The seminar will be administered in the form of an information-sharing session, where the dtic and representatives of its agencies will engage with the youth and Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (SMMEs) on how to register companies and secure funding for running businesses, amongst others. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Home Affairs temporarily extends operating times

1027 Views
27 Jun 2023

Deputy President refutes "potentially damaging" News24 report

376 Views
28 Jun 2023

President Ramaphosa hosts South Sudan’s Salva Kiir Mayardit

380 Views
28 Jun 2023

SALGA appoints Sithole Mbanga as CEO

977 Views
27 Jun 2023

R2.1bn paid to N West workers affected by COVID pandemic

521 Views
28 Jun 2023

Government jobs initiatives bearing fruit

263 Views
28 Jun 2023

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter