Drop in temperature forecasted for SA

Monday, May 18, 2026

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says a cut-off, low-pressure system is expected to influence the central and western interior of South Africa from Tuesday into Wednesday.

“As the system develops over the interior, it is expected to result in a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures, accompanied by isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers across several provinces,” the weather service said.

Residents are advised to prepare for cooler conditions, cloudy skies, windy periods, and rain.

Meanwhile, SAWS issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds, which are expected to make navigation at sea difficult, from Monday evening into Tuesday, between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas.

The weather outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday shows cloudy and cold conditions are expected in the west, with scattered showers and thundershowers possible.

Otherwise, partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. -SAnews.gov.za