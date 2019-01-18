Don't be a victim of title deeds scam

The City of Ekurhuleni has warned residents not to fall for a scam which has emerged in the area involving title deeds.

“Scammers are targeting desperate people who need land and/or title deeds. In one incident, a victim was made to pay about R80 000 in a purported sale of a land belonging to the city. A fake title deed was issued to the victim.

“The scammers are also targeting residents who are waiting for title deeds to their houses by charging them about R1 600 to issue, unbeknown to the victims, fake title deeds,” the city said.

About eight cases have been reported since November 2018. They are currently being investigated by the city’s internal investigators and have been reported to the South African Police Service.

Title deeds for low-cost housing and other government-provided houses are not for sale, and are issued and handed over free of charge, the city reiterated.

Residents who have fallen victim to this scam or others that are accompanied by claims of involvement of the City of Ekurhuleni are urged to report these to the police or to the city through its Anti-Fraud Hotline 080 010 2201. – SAnews.gov.za