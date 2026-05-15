Deputy President to represent SA at former President Mogae funeral 

Friday, May 15, 2026

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Saturday attend the State Funeral of the late former President of the Republic of Botswana, His Excellency Festus Gontebanye Mogae.



In a brief statement on Friday, the Presidency said Deputy President Mashatile will attend the ceremony that will be held at the University of Botswana in Gaborone, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Government and the people of South Africa.



Former President Mogae passed away last week at the age of 86.



“President Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences on behalf of South Africa to former First Lady Her Excellency Mrs Barbara Gemma Mogae, the bereaved family, President Duma Gideon Boko and the people of Botswana,” said the Presidency.



READ | President Ramaphosa mourns passing of Former Botswana President Festus Mogae



In his tribute on Monday, the President described Mogae as a great leader, who played a significant role in advancing democracy, good governance and regional cooperation.



“As South Africans, we embrace the people of Botswana in our shared grief at the passing of a great leader of the Republic of Botswana and the Southern African Development Community.



“We have lost a dear neighbour and friend, who shared our values of democracy, good governance and fraternal partnership,” President Ramaphosa said. - SAnews.gov.za