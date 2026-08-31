Deputy Minister Mabe congratulates Springboks on hard-fought All Blacks victory

Monday, August 31, 2026

Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Peace Mabe has congratulated the Springboks on their hard-fought 33–26 victory over the New Zealand All Blacks at DHL Stadium in Cape Town this past weekend.

The victory in the second Test of the Castle Double Malt Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series allowed South Africa to bounce back strongly after a 33–16 defeat in the opening encounter at Ellis Park in Johannesburg the previous weekend.

In a statement on Monday, Mabe said the Springboks had shown the courage, character and determination needed to overcome one of the strongest teams in international rugby.

“Congratulations to the Springboks on a courageous and important victory over the All Blacks. The team responded with the intensity, discipline and determination that South Africans have come to expect from our national rugby team.

“After the disappointment of the opening Test, the players returned to the field knowing that they needed to produce a strong response. They accepted that responsibility and delivered a performance that has brought the series level and restored momentum ahead of the third Test.

“This was a demanding contest between two proud rugby nations. The Springboks were tested until the final whistle, but they remained composed and protected their lead under enormous pressure. That fighting spirit made the victory even more meaningful,” she said.

The Springboks made a powerful start, with Jesse Kriel scoring the opening try in the first minute.

Damian de Allende and Siya Kolisi also crossed the try line in the first half, helping South Africa establish a 24–14 lead at the interval.

Cheslin Kolbe contributed 18 points from the kicking tee, helping the Springboks maintain their advantage as the All Blacks fought their way back into the contest.

The match also marked Pieter-Steph du Toit’s 100th Test appearance for South Africa, making him only the 11th Springbok to achieve the milestone.

“Pieter-Steph du Toit has served South African rugby with distinction. Reaching 100 Test appearances requires extraordinary commitment, resilience and consistency at the highest level of the game.

“To celebrate this milestone with a victory over the All Blacks makes the occasion even more memorable. We congratulate him, his family and everyone who has contributed to his remarkable journey in the green and gold,” said Deputy Minister Mabe.

Mabe also thanked the supporters who filled DHL Stadium, along with the millions of South Africans who followed the match across the country.

“Congratulations once again to the Springboks. You responded when the country needed you, represented South Africa with pride and reminded the world of the courage that defines the green and gold. Go Bokke!” said Deputy Minister Mabe. -SAnews.gov.za