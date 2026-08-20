SA to advance sports cooperation at 2026 BRICS Sports Ministers’ Meeting

Thursday, August 20, 2026

South Africa will use the upcoming 2026 BRICS Sports Ministers’ Meeting in India to strengthen sport cooperation and identify practical areas of collaboration that advance the shared priorities of BRICS partners.

“Sport transcends borders. It brings nations and people together, builds lasting friendships, and promotes mutual understanding and cultural exchange. Through coordinated efforts, BRICS countries can harness the power of sport to advance the development and well-being of their people,” Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Peace Mabe said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Deputy Minister will participate in the 2026 BRICS Sports Ministers’ Meeting on behalf of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, from 22 to 23 August 2026, in Visakhapatnam, India.

The meeting will be held under the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

Mabe said BRICS cooperation must help strengthen sports development across the African continent and the broader Global South.

“Our participation must contribute to tangible outcomes that bring sport closer to communities and strengthen development pathways, from grassroots participation to the highest levels of competition.

“We look forward to working with our BRICS partners to advance sport as an instrument of unity, resilience and sustainable development,” the Deputy Minister said.

Hosted by India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the meeting will bring together ministers and representatives from BRICS member countries for high-level deliberations on strengthening cooperation in sport.

The meeting will provide a strategic platform for participating countries to engage on identified priority areas and consider how these can be translated into practical, actionable outcomes.

It will also recognise the important role of sport in fostering lasting friendship, mutual understanding and cultural exchange among nations.

The ministerial meeting will be preceded by a meeting of senior officials, who will finalise the Joint Ministerial Declaration.

The ministers will seek to adopt the declaration, marking the culmination of the participating countries’ collective efforts. -SAnews.gov.za