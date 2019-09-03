Department to probe Post Office employee

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has ordered an investigation into how the alleged murderer of Uyinene Mrwetyana remained in the employ of the South African Post Office (SAPO) despite alleged criminal convictions against him.

“It has come to my attention that the SAPO employee who allegedly assaulted and murdered Mrwetyana had previous criminal convictions. As the shareholder representative of SAPO, I am deeply disturbed by the fact Ms Mrwetyana has met her untimely and gruesome death at the hands of one of our own.

“I would like to assure South Africa at large that as a department, we will leave no stone unturned in the quest to ensure that the family of Mrwetyana finds justice,” said the Minister.

It has been reported that on the day of her disappearance, Mrwetyana had gone to the Clareinch Post Office to enquire about a parcel, but the electricity at the post office had been off. She was told to return later.

When she did, the University of Cape Town student was allegedly sexually accosted and murdered.

On Monday, a 42-year-old employee of the Post Office appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court where he was charged with the alleged rape and murder of Mrwetyana as well as defeating the ends of justice.

“While we absolutely respect legal proceedings, I personally would like the alleged murderer of Ms Mrwetyana to receive the harshest sentence possible. Such behaviour needs to be strongly condemned and discouraged,” the minister said. – SAnews.gov.za