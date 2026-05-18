CT calls for limited water use after treatment operations disruption

Monday, May 18, 2026

The City of Cape Town has called on residents and businesses to limit water use to essential consumption after severe weather disrupted key water treatment operations and placed pressure on the bulk water supply system.

The city said that while tap water remains safe to drink, residents should boil it as a precaution, if it appears discoloured and report the issue to the city.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Dr Zahid Badroodien, said recent storms have caused raw water quality, particularly from the Wemmershoek and Theewaterskloof Dams, to significantly deteriorate.

"The current highly elevated turbidity and colour levels have reduced the normal production of drinking water at the city’s Wemmershoek and Blackheath water treatment plants,” Badroodien said.

Heavy rainfall in mountainous catchment areas has washed mud and debris into the dams feeding these treatment plants.

Although the affected treatment plants, Badroodien said production volumes have been reduced, while teams work to maintain required water quality standards.

Additional operational constraints have been reported at the Voëlvlei Water Treatment Plant, where technical faults also impacted water production which has reduced the total volume of drinking water in bulk storage reservoirs.

The city said it is implementing measures to stabilise the system, including optimising treatment processes and increasing chlorine dosing where necessary to manage elevated turbidity and boost production capacity.

To help stabilise storage levels and improve treatment efficiency, the city’s Water and Sanitation Directorate will optimise its treatment processes, including increasing chlorine dosing where required to address the elevated turbidity levels and support increased production capacity.

Monitoring and sampling across the supply network have also been intensified throughout the water supply network to ensure compliance with the required South African National Standard (SANS) 241 drinking water quality standards.

Residents have been advised to report discoloured water and boil it before use as a precaution. The city’s Water Pollution Control inspectors will investigate reported cases and take necessary samples for testing.

Badroodien said the recent severe weather has had a direct impact on several key components of the city’s bulk water system and urged public cooperation.

“While teams are working around the clock to stabilise operations and recover reservoir levels, it is critical that we work together to maintain stable supply across the network,” he said.

The city has urged residents and businesses to avoid non-essential water use during this period, including irrigation, filling swimming pools and excessive outdoor cleaning, until the system stabilises.

Report discoloured water to the city on WhatsApp at 060 018 1505; or call 0860 103 089; or online at www.capetown.gov.za/servicerequest, or on email at water@capetown.gov.za; or SMS 31373 or visit a city walk-in centre.

Officials thanked the public for their cooperation as efforts continue to manage the temporary impact of the adverse weather conditions. – SAnews.gov.za