COVID-19 cases surpass the 40 000 mark, with 848 deaths

Thursday, June 4, 2020

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa has increased by 3 267 to 40 792, while the death toll has jumped to 848.

Out of the 56 more COVID-related deaths reported on Thursday, 54 are from the Western Cape and one each in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State. 

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mkhize will visit the Western Cape, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in South Africa, to evaluate the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

The province accounts for nearly two-thirds of infections nationally with 27 006 cases and 651 deaths due to Coronavirus.

Eastern Cape is trailing along with 4 936 cases and 33 deaths, followed by Gauteng with 4 845 cases and 33 deaths and KwaZulu-Natal with 2 869 and 55 deaths.

The North West has a record of 364 cases with one death, Limpopo with 266 cases and three deaths, Mpumalanga has 144 cases with no death, while Northern Cape has 95 cases and one death.

Meanwhile, 820 675 people have been tested and 21 311 recoveries have been recorded, which translates to a recovery rate of 52.24%. – SAnews.gov.za

