Cornubia Business Park set to create thousands of jobs

Tuesday, September 1, 2026

The new Cornubia Business Park, located north of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal, is expected to create thousands of jobs as the R200 million first phase of the development nears completion.

About 300 construction jobs have already been created through the development, with a further 100 permanent jobs expected when the first phase is completed in December this year.

The second phase, scheduled to begin next year, is expected to create close to 2 000 sustainable jobs.

eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba conducted an oversight visit to the development on Monday, accompanied by Fundamentum CEO Carlos Correia, the developer, and the municipality’s senior management team, led by the Chief Operations Officer Thando Mkhize.

The first phase, which includes retail stores by international home improvement retailer Leroy Merlin, is expected to be completed in December, with the stores scheduled to open to the public on 16 December 2026.

The next phases will include the development of the Emeris Campus, which is expected to accommodate approximately 8 000 students, as well as commercial properties.

The current and planned investments in the Cornubia precinct exceed R2.1 billion, while approximately R500 million has already been committed to infrastructure in the precinct and the Leroy Merlin development.

Xaba welcomed Fundamentum’s continued investment in eThekwini, noting that the company already has assets worth more than R8 billion in the municipality, including Westown Square in Shongweni, Bridge City Mall in KwaMashu and Midway Crossing Mall in Newlands West.

“We are excited that the investment being driven by Fundamentum in the Cornubia Business Park is a strong demonstration of private-sector confidence in our city and in the future of Cornubia,” Xaba said.

Xaba said the investments are significant not only for their financial value, but also for their potential to stimulate construction activity, employment opportunities, attract new businesses, and expand economic opportunities for the people of eThekwini.

“This is precisely the type of investment-led development that we want to encourage across our city,” the mayor said.

Xaba said the development also demonstrates the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in unlocking economic opportunities and supporting sustainable growth in eThekwini. – SAnews.gov.za

