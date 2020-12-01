Condolences for Royal Bafokeng Queen

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has expressed sadness at the passing of the Royal Bafokeng Queen Mother, Dr Semane Bonolo Molotlegi.

Her Majesty was married to the late Kgosi Edward Patrick Lebone Molotlegi, and was the mother of King Leruo Tshekedi Molotlegi, the current Kgosi of the Royal Bafokeng.

“I extend my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Bafokeng Royal Family on the passing of the Queen Mother,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

She praised the Queen Mother for leaving behind an “admirable legacy” of a Royal Family and traditional community that are well known for their active involvement in development.

The Queen Mother was also involved in various community activities, including women empowerment and the promotion of health projects.

“Our country has lost yet another great leader who served her community and the country with diligence and commitment. May her departed soul rest in peace,” said the Minister.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro said the Queen’s passing was a great loss not only to the family, but to the entire North West population.

Mokgoro said the consistent role played by Mmemogolo Semane Molotlegi in the development of rural areas through health and education advocacy programmes, as well as food security initiatives, did not go unnoticed.

“We remember her as a unifier; someone who never compromised the interests of the poor and vulnerable; an exemplary leader; a mother and true nation builder. As we mourn her untimely death, we also keep her family and the Royal Bafokeng nation in our thoughts and prayers, and send my deepest condolences, on behalf of the Provincial Government Executive Council and the people of the North West province,” said the Premier, wishing the family strength during this difficult period. – SAnews.gov.za