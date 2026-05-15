Concern raised over firearm video 

Friday, May 15, 2026

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has noted with serious concern a video circulating on social media depicting women allegedly handling and cocking firearms inside a house.

"From the video, it appears that the women may not be properly trained or authorised to handle firearms. SAPS therefore warns that the reckless handling and misuse of firearms pose a serious danger to both the individuals involved and members of the public,” the police said in a statement on Friday.

It further added that in terms of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000, any person handling or using a firearm must be legally authorised to do so and must be in possession of a valid firearm licence or permit where applicable.

Firearm owners also have a legal responsibility to ensure that their firearms are not accessed or used by individuals who do not possess the necessary competency certificates or firearm licences.

“The registered owner of a firearm may face criminal charges if found to have allowed unauthorised persons access to the firearm. The implications may also be significant where the object involved is a toy gun, imitation firearm, or blank gun, particularly if it is used in a manner that creates fear, intimidation, or the reasonable perception that it is a real firearm,” it explained.

The SAPS reminded the public that firearms are not toys and should never be used recklessly, displayed irresponsibly, or handled for entertainment purposes, including for social media content.

The public can report any illegal possession, misuse, or reckless handling of firearms to their nearest police station or anonymously through the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. - SAnews.gov.za