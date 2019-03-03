COGTA Minister welcomes new Municipal Demarcation Board

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister Zweli Mkhize has extended a warm welcome to the new members of the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB), who have been appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The term of office of the former board ended on 19 February 2019 and the new board assumed duty on Friday, 1 March 2019.

“Minister Mkhize wished the new board well for the task ahead of guiding this important institution to greater heights,” said COGTA in a statement.

The new members of the MBD are:

(1) Thabo Moses Manyoni, Chairperson of the MDB Board

Manyoni holds a Bachelor of Arts degree, a diploma in business management and a certificate in executive leadership. He has an extensive experience in the public service, especially at local government level.

Apart from having worked for the Independent Electoral Commission for four years, he has been a municipal manager for two municipalities over consecutive periods of four years.

“He was also an executive mayor of Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, during which period he served as the national chairperson of the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) and the vice president of the United Cities and Local Government in Africa,” said COGTA.

He has experience of serving in the provincial and national spheres as well. He was a Member of the Executive Council over a period of three years, during which he also served as acting Premier. At a national level, he has served as a Member of Parliament.

(2) Mbali Pearl Myeni, Deputy Chairperson

Myeni holds a BA (Honours) and a Master’s in Business Administration Degrees. She has held various positions in the administrative establishment of Umngeni Local Municipality from 2011 until 2016 before she became a Councillor and Mayor of the same municipality for five years.

She has been appointed to various boards and has been appointed by SALGA to provide training to councillors.

(3) Monnapula Petrus Motlogelwa

Motlogelwa holds a B Juris and LLB degrees. He is a practicing advocate and a member of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates.

He has worked extensively in the field of both local and provincial spheres of government and has written and delivered numerous papers on those matters.

He held the senior position of Acting Municipal Manager at Mafikeng Local Municipality in the North West Province in 2004.

Motlogelwa also served at a senior level in the provincial government, including the position of Deputy Director-General at the Local Government and Traditional Affairs Department and as Acting Head of Department at the Human Settlements Department.

(4) David Mohale

Mohale holds a BA (cum laude), a Master of Management and a Doctor of Literature and Philosophy.

He has worked extensively in the local government sphere; firstly as Chief of Staff at Masilonyana Local Municipality in the Free State, as Head of office in the office of the Mayor as Senior Manager in the Office of the Speaker; Mathjabeng Local Municipality as well as Senior Researcher before that in the same Municipality.

His knowledge of local government sphere extends to other countries in the continent and beyond.

Currently, he is employed in the office of the Vice-Chancellor of the Durban University of Technology responsible for promoting quality service delivery and open communication on transformation and change

(5) Albert Kekesi

Kekesi holds a (Ed), BSC(Ed) and M(Ed) degrees as well as various other certificates.

He has been involved in the local government both as a councillor and an administrator for consecutive periods of approximately five years in each capacity.

On the administrative side, he held the position of Municipal Manager at Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality in the North West from October 2007 to January 2012. He also served in the Independent Electoral Commission as an electoral officer and the provincial electoral officer.

(6) Nomso Baliso

Baliso holds BSc (Hons) in Town and Regional Planning. Her working experience in the local government sphere extends to about 20 years during which she held various senior administrative positions, including Chief Town and Regional Planner, Director: Macro Policy and Director: Urban Integration.

She worked for the City of Cape Town where she oversaw the development of a city-wide housing strategy.

(7) Greta Apelgrein-Narkedien

She holds a BA degree and a number of relevant certificates and a diploma. She has experience of more than 20 years in the public service particularly in the provincial sphere.

She held numerous senior positions, ranging from the position of Director: Special Projects Directorate, Office of the Premier in the Northern Cape, Deputy Director-General: Branch Head: Fisheries, National Department of Agriculture, Floristries and Fisheries in Cape Town and Head of Department, Social Welfare in the Northern Cape.

During the time she spent at Human Settlements in the Northern Cape, she was exposed to and worked closely with the local sphere of government.

(8) Themba Dubazana

Dubazana holds two B Tech degrees; one in Labour Relations Management and another in Public Management, two Masters degrees in Management in Development and Management as well as a Diploma in Public Management. His area of expertise is financial management and human resources.

Currently he is employed as a General Manager for Corporate Services by the South African Social Security Agency.

(9) Mmatsie Mooki

Mooki is a lawyer and holds a B Juris, LLB and LLM degrees. She is senior lecturer at the University of South Africa and served in the previous Municipal Demarcation Board. She has served on various committees of the Board.

(10) Mabjoalo Jane Thupana

Thupana holds a BA (Honours), a Masters in Public Administration and Master of Business Leadership, obtained from the Universities of Limpopo, Pretoria and South Africa.

She has extensive knowledge of local government affairs, especially in the rural setting.

She has experience in the land and rural development, with strong financial management component. She has held various positions in the Department of Land Affairs and the Department of Agriculture in Limpopo. Thupana served as chairperson of the previous Board. - SAnews.gov.za