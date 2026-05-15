CGE calls for urgent action on water shortages in Makhanda

Friday, May 15, 2026

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has called for urgent collaboration among stakeholders to address recurring water shortages in the Makana Local Municipality, amid ongoing water challenges in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.

The call follows public concern over water access at Settlers Hospital.

In response, the Commission conducted an oversight visit to the facility, where it engaged with the hospital’s acting Chief Executive Officer and matron to assess the impact of water disruptions on healthcare services.

At the time of the visit, the hospital’s water supply was stable.

At the recent meeting, hospital management informed the Commission that recurring water disruptions are linked to longstanding infrastructure challenges, including ageing systems and outdated water mapping.

During broader outages affecting the town, the hospital relies on municipal water tank support.

“The CGE observed three boreholes on the premises, although additional pumping capacity is required to optimise supply. The Commission also observed acceptable standards of cleanliness across key units, including maternity, neonatal, nursery, and theatre sections,” CGE spokesperson Javu Baloyi said.

Baloyi added that regular water quality testing is conducted.

The Commission was informed that a recent incident involving women carrying water within the hospital occurred during a temporary disruption over a long weekend.

“The hospital responded immediately after being alerted, while mothers in the paediatric section reportedly fetched water from a borehole-connected tap during the disruption,” Baloyi said.

In engagements with the CGE, Baloyi said the municipality highlighted worsening drought conditions in Makhanda and indicated that interventions are underway, including plans to expand dam capacity.

While acknowledging the historical and infrastructural nature of the crisis, the Commission expressed concern that communities, healthcare institutions, and, in particular, women continue to bear the burden of ongoing systemic failures in service delivery.

“Persistent water insecurity undermines the constitutional rights to dignity, equality, healthcare, and access to sufficient water,” Baloyi said.

Due to extended engagements, the Commission was unable to proceed with a planned visit to a local university.

The CGE said it will continue to monitor developments related to water access and service delivery challenges in Makhanda and surrounding areas. – SAnews.gov.za

