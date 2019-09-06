Cabinet speaks out on Gauteng violence, torching of trucks

Cabinet has strongly condemned the recent sporadic violence that erupted in some parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

On Friday, the executive said all peace-loving people should condemn unlawful and unruly behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is governed by laws...

“South Africa welcomes everyone who enters legally and abides by its laws. No grievance can justify violent attacks on other people, looting of shops, destruction of property and blocking of roads, which are all illegal and criminal offences punishable by law,” Cabinet said after its fortnightly meeting.

Cabinet said it is encouraged by the speed with which the South African Police Service (SAPS) has acted in arresting people linked to looting, public violence and destruction of property in Gauteng and those arrested in relation to the burning of trucks in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cabinet said government is looking into allegations that foreign nationals get preference for work as truck drivers as opposed to South Africans in the freight and logistics industry.

“Government is currently conducting road blocks with a particular focus on trucks. If drivers are found to be undocumented foreign nationals, they are immediately sent back to their country of origin,” Cabinet said. – SAnews.gov.za