Cabinet commends peaceful protests, outlines migration management progress

Friday, July 3, 2026

Cabinet has commended South Africans who participated peacefully in protests against unregulated migration, while also praising the National Joint Operations and Intelligence Structures (NATJOINTS) for maintaining order during demonstrations held this week.

The commendation followed a Cabinet meeting held in Cape Town this week, where government also received an update on the implementation of the Comprehensive Approach to managing migration, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 7 June 2026.

Cabinet further commended the Inter-Ministerial Committee, led by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi, for its work in driving the implementation of the approach.

The approach focuses on strengthening border security, upholding the constitutional principle of the rule of law, stamping out corruption in the immigration system, cracking down on violence and lawlessness, and refining the country’s legislative framework.

It also includes collaboration with other African countries to forge a broader and more cohesive response to migration challenges across the region and the continent.

Speaking at a media briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni updated the public on government’s efforts to manage migration.

Ntshavheni said the work includes increased labour inspections at companies suspected of employing undocumented foreign nationals, under the guidance of Deputy Ministers Jomo Sibiya of Employment and Labour, Njabulo Nzuza of Home Affairs, and Dr Polly Boshielo of Police.

Since 7 June 2026, the Border Management Authority (BMA) has intercepted irregular migrants attempting to enter the country unlawfully. These included undocumented migrants, undesirable persons and travellers refused entry due to non-compliant travel documents.

“NATJOINTS has detailed criminal cases opened against criminality, including public disorder and incitement-related criminal cases that have been registered, suspects arrested and cases that are before the courts and those under active investigation,” Ntshavheni said.

On Thursday, members of the IMC conducted site inspections at the Beitbridge Border Post and temporary Musina repatriation centres in Limpopo.

In May, Cabinet approved the National Labour Migration Policy (NLMP) White Paper 2025 for implementation, marking a significant step towards regulating the movement and employment of foreign nationals in South Africa.

The NLMP introduces quotas on the total number of documented foreign nationals with work visas that can be employed in major economic sectors such as agriculture, hospitality and tourism, as well as construction, among others.

“The policy complements other interventions such as enforcement of a list of sectors where foreign nationals cannot be allocated business visas and amendments to the National Small Enterprise Act, 1996 (Act 102 of 1996), as amended, to limit foreign nationals establishing small, medium and micro enterprises, and trading in some sectors of the economy,” the Minister explained.

The NLMP is the country’s first comprehensive policy aimed at managing labour migration both into and out of South Africa.

The policy is designed to promote a “brain gain” by attracting skilled workers to South Africa, while also addressing the “brain drain” caused by the emigration of skilled professionals.

One of the bill's more contentious features is the potential introduction of employment quotas, which would limit the number of immigrants that businesses can hire and require employers to prioritise the hiring of South African citizens. – SAnews.gov.za